Liberty Health Sciences Receives Processor Provisional License In the State Of Ohio

TORONTO, Oct. 18 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that they have been awarded a Processor provisional license by the Ohio Department of Commerce. Liberty, along with their Ohio-based joint venture partner, the Schottenstein Group, will work on securing a Certificate of Operation over the next several months. The Processor provisional license follows the awarding of the Provisional dispensary license in June 2018 in the city of Dayton. Liberty owns 50.1% of both the Processor provisional license and the Provisional dispensary license with the Schottenstein Group owning the remaining 49.9%.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to bring our high-quality medical cannabis processing methods to the citizens of Ohio," said George Scorsis, CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "The state of Ohio represents a great opportunity for Liberty with our approach to providing quality product for patients in need. The list of approved conditions in the state under the medical cannabis program, results in a large potential patient base for Liberty."

Liberty currently processes a full range of products in their Florida operations ranging from tinctures to capsules and where it has established a track record for consistent high quality product for medical patients. Liberty will bring these same methods to Ohio and products to the extent that they are allowed for under the Ohio regulations.

"Our consumer is central to everything we do," said George Scorsis. "Our priority is to provide the best possible solution to our patients which requires Liberty to be able to offer a full range of cannabis products to suit our customer's specific needs. Our goal is for patients continue to come back to Liberty because of the consistent and dependable products we offer."

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale and beyond. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities maximizes returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Ohio Department of Commerce, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

