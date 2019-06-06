Liberty Health Sciences To Introduce Zentient As New House Brand Along With All-Natural Line of Pretty Pistil Products

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, today announced that it will be introducing Zentient to all of its dispensaries as its new house brand of products along with a Pretty Pistil, subject to the Florida Department of Health approval. Pretty Pistil will be replacing all of Liberty's Solei branded products.

Zentient (CNW Group/Liberty Health Sciences Inc.) Pretty Pistil (CNW Group/Liberty Health Sciences Inc.)

Zentient represents a line of premium CBD and THC balanced products including topicals, vapes, and oral solutions made from a proprietary formula of ultra-high-quality cannabinoids.

"Zentient will replace all of the Aphria and Liberty Health Science branded products moving forward," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We feel that Zentient clearly defines the product line that our patients desire – those who are seeking out creative pursuits, relaxation and pain relief."

Zentient will also introduce a wide arrange of products through its partnership with the Werc Shop and their one-of a-kind terpene blends, enabling Liberty to provide superior, standardized, and consistent medical cannabis products to the Florida market. Setting the perfect stage for introducing its Zentient line of products, the Company will provide "Zen" areas in its dispensaries that will include an indoor garden oasis as well as meditation and yoga classes for its patients.

"We are extremely excited to introduce these new brands to our patients who have been eager for us to expand our product offerings," said Mancebo. "This is the initial step in providing our patients with additional, quality products they have been requesting. The Zentient brand represents the space and zen vibe that we would like our patients to always feel while using our products and visiting our dispensaries. Pretty Pistil is a powerful brand that brings a beautifully balanced approach to high quality cannabis experiences for those with sophisticated tastes and a rebellious spirit. We are delighted to provide our patients with these myriad offerings as they continue to evolve and better understand their personal preferences."

Liberty currently operates 14 dispensaries across Florida in the following cities:

• Dania Beach • North Miami • Miami • Port St. Lucie • Palm Harbor • Summerfield • St. Petersburg • Orange Park • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Gainesville • Winter Haven • Bonita Springs • Merritt Island • Cape Coral

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Related Links

http://www.libertyhealthsciences.com/

