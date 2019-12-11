Liberty Health Sciences Will Open Its 22nd Dispensary in Orlando, First in Orange County

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today it will open its 22nd Florida location in Orlando, serving a population in excess of 2.5 million, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Located at 9815 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32837, the new 4,695 square foot dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The store offers an attractive retail and reception area, along with two large private consultation and waiting rooms. Locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis.

"We continue to be laser focused on expanding our footprint throughout the state and this magnificent location in the heart of Orlando will help us attract a large population of patients in the central region of Florida," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We have been hearing from patients for quite a while their desire to have a full-service Liberty dispensary in the state's largest inland city and we're pleased to deliver the convenience and services they have grown to expect from us."

Liberty provides best in class experiences for patients throughout the state of Florida as well as continually educates the marketplace on how to best utilize its products. The company offers a wide array of precision dosed, CBD and THC formulations across its entire portfolio of cannabis offerings, as well as hosts informational workshops on an ongoing basis that addresses the basics of cannabis, resources available for veterans, cooking with cannabis, use of concentrates and more.

Liberty currently operates 21 dispensaries across Florida in the following locations:

• Dania Beach • Port St. Lucie • Miami • Summerfield • Palm Harbor • Orange Park • St. Petersburg • Gainesville • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Cape Coral • Winter Haven • Boca Raton • Merritt Island • Bonita Springs • Tallahassee • Panama City • North Miami • Tampa (Tetra) • Bradenton • Pensacola



• Sarasota

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

