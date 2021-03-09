Liberty: Helping Business Owners With Free-Thinking Loans

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having worked with business owners for more than 20 years, Liberty understands the challenges that come with running a business. The fast-growing lender is now poised to help more Australian businesses than ever before with its free-thinking loan products.

Business Loans

Whether looking to invest in inventory, tools, equipment or staff - businesses need funding to grow. But securing that funding isn't always easy, especially for the more than two million businesses in Australia. Many are unable to get a loan from traditional banks due to stringent approval processes.

Lenders often require property as security for repayments, but not every business owner is able to do so. Factors such as incomplete financials and low cash flow can also prevent businesses from securing the funds they need. This is where Liberty's free-thinking approach is changing the game.

Liberty offers business loans that don't require mortgage security - providing access to funds for those business owners who are unable to provide property security. Liberty can fund loans up to $1 million based on the business' strength, the purpose of the loan and future income projections.

Liberty can even help those with poor credit to secure a business loan based on its sophisticated credit assessment and practices.

Liberty's suite of business loans provides more options for business owners who may find the application processes of more traditional banks to be burdensome. While banks may rely on credit scores for their loan approval decisions, Liberty's approval process is different. Taking a more custom approach and assessing each application individually means the lender can get a more complete picture of the borrower's situation and ability to service the loan.

Whether a business wants to expand its already-successful venture or it is in search of refinancing or cash-flow solutions, Liberty can help. Choosing a free-thinking loan from Liberty could provide a business with the support it needs to grow and thrive.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

