Liberty Housing Development Corporation Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Liberty52: Stephen F. Gold Community Residences

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The media and public are invited to join Liberty Housing Development Corp ("LDHC") on May 31, 2019 as they break ground on housing property Liberty52: Stephen F. Gold Community Residences. Honorably invited guests include Mayor James Kenney, Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell and Senator Vincent Hughes. "The building once completed will be a beacon for accessibility and our Independent Living movement for people with disabilities," states LHDC Executive Director Bianca Wallidin. The project will feature 24 one-bedroom, 1-bathroom units and is being constructed with a Passive House design reducing the building's ecological footprint. Liberty52 will be fully (100%) visitable for people with mobility aids.

The building will be located on a large, long-vacant lot at the corner of 52nd St and Poplar St in Philadelphia. Liberty52 is a 9% LIHTC deal with multiple sources of funding including the ARC of Philadelphia, The City of Philadelphia Division of Housing and Community Development, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, LISC, the Philadelphia Housing Authority, Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, PHFA, Raymond James, TD Bank and TD Charitable Foundation.

The project sponsor LHDC is the housing development arm of Liberty Resources Inc. ("LRI"), a 39-year old non-profit and Philadelphia's Center for Independent Living. Founded in 2007, LHDC was created by LRI in response to the critical need for accessible affordable housing with services to allow a disabled person to live independently instead of forced placement in expensive nursing facilities. Over the last 12 years, LHDC has assembled an impressive portfolio of properties developed creating affordable, accessible, integrated community-based living for those with disabilities.

Liberty52 will create affordable housing for the local Independent Living community, but it will meet just .024% of demand for affordable housing for people with physical disabilities. Much work remains to be done as the mission continues at Liberty Housing Development Corporation.

