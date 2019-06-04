Liberty Lake Gazette Launches New Wave of "Hyper Local Daily News"

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of Washington's fastest growing communities over the past 15 years, Liberty Lake needs a news source that can keep pace with the constant flow of local happenings.

Enter the Liberty Lake Gazette.

Whether it's a live stream of City Council meetings, the latest review of a new restaurant or a safety notice that keeps residents informed and protected, the Gazette serves the Liberty Lake community with timeliness and reliability.

Want to access a current schedule of Liberty Lake events and community activities? The Gazette has it. Need to find out what road projects might affect your driving plans? The Gazette will tell you. Looking for the best deal on family dining? Turn to the Gazette.

"I depend on the Gazette for current and accurate updates on Liberty Lake," said resident and Gazette subscriber Tom Sahlberg.

Introduced in late 2017 by Liberty Lake resident Brian Cuda as a vehicle for timely, relevant news, the Gazette has recently relaunched with improved real estate -- LibertyLake.com -- and experienced writers like Tie Lemerond and Craig Howard who provide compelling local coverage about local government, business, the arts, education, the culinary scene and more.

When Liberty Lake incorporated in 2001, just over 3,000 residents called the new city home. Now that number is approaching 11,000 -- with another 2,000 living near the lake just outside municipal limits. The Gazette covers it all with consistently engaging community-centric angles that owner/publisher Cuda refers to as "hyper local daily news."

With the advantage of CONCEPTiNET, an in-house web development team, the Gazette offers local advertisers a unique opportunity to showcase their companies in front of an engaged audience. Dynamic social media connections on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube drive traffic to the Gazette website, resulting in over 60,000 hits a month between the diversity of news sources.

If you haven't already, check out the Liberty Lake Gazette today. It's your best source for timely, interesting and hyper local news!

For more information contact Brian Cuda at press@conceptinet.com.

CONCEPTiNET is an internet marketing firm located in Liberty Lake offering professional web design and development services to organizations across the US. https://conceptinet.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Liberty Lake Gazette

Related Links

https://libertylake.com

