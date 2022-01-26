Liberty Launches Express Business Loan Product

Liberty Express joins an existing suite of full-doc and low-doc commercial solutions designed to suit self-employed customers who may not have the standard documents or financials needed for a traditional loan application.

This latest offering also reflects Liberty's view that personal work and lifestyle choices do not have to limit your financial and investment options.

By taking a more personalised approach to assessing business loans, Liberty can tailor solutions to suit the unique circumstances of each business. These specialist credit assessment practices also mean Liberty can help businesses with lower credit scores to find small business loans .

Having worked with business owners for many years, Liberty has the expertise and resources to assess a borrower's financial strength using alternative means and provide suitable out-of-the-box solutions where necessary.

The broad product range on offer at Liberty includes business loans secured by a mortgage against residential or commercial property as well as loans that do not require mortgage security.

Liberty's Head of Consumer Communications, Heidi Armstrong said: "With many businesses now looking to the year ahead and planning ways to capitalise on investment and growth opportunities, the need for business funding has increased.

"Whether it's financial support or a cash flow boost that's needed, Liberty strives to help businesses of all shapes and sizes secure the funds they need to thrive this coming year, and beyond."

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Liberty Financial