Liberty Mutual Appoints Marc Orloff General Manager Of Field Distribution

Orloff – who will report to Shaun Kelly, President, GRS Distribution – leads a team of six regional executives and a wholesale executive, each with a staff that oversees broker relationships and strategy on a local level.

"The creation of this role and appointment of Marc helps us deliver on our commitment that distribution partners can easily access the full capability of Liberty and Ironshore, and it will create new opportunities for us to partner in a multiline, collaborative way," explains Kelly. "Since joining Liberty Mutual eight years ago, Marc has built a strong track record of achieving business results, building partnerships internally and externally, developing talent and managing key broker relationships, all of which are critical in this new role."

Prior to his new role, Orloff was General Manager for Liberty Mutual's National Insurance Casualty and Middle Market – Northeast operation.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2017 gross written premium. We also rank 68th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2017 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: Richard Angevine, 1-617-574-6638, richard.angevine@libertymutual.com

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

Related Links

http://www.libertymutual.com

