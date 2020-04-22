Liberty Mutual Appoints Pete D'Orsi to Newly Created Strategic Commercial Underwriting Role

"Pete has the ideal experience to lead GRS' Advanced Analytics Hub, a group of agile data scientists and technologists that accelerate, enhance and deploy machine learning, artificial intelligence and other advanced analytical solutions to add value to GRS customers, brokers and employees," said Slaughter.

D'Orsi brings over fifteen years of experience in managing data science teams and strategic implementation of insurance products, user experiences and data solutions. Most recently, he was Liberty Mutual's Global Retail Markets Vice President for Business Insurance Product Delivery.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

