Liberty Mutual Appoints Virna Rhodes To Lead Workers Compensation Claims

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance has appointed Virna Rhodes to lead its workers compensation claims organization, which managed more than 300,000 new claims in 2020, representing more than $3 billion in medical and indemnity payments.

"Virna has the experience and vision needed to lead an organization that produces superior outcomes for the injured workers of our workers compensation policyholders and customers of Helmsman Management Services, our wholly-owned third-party administrator," said Global Risk Solutions Chief Claims Officer Steve Deane. "She has a proven track record of success, including most recently leading our Shared Services operation to outstanding results."

Before joining Liberty Mutual in 2013, and subsequently transitioning to commercial insurance claims, Rhodes managed a range of claims teams at both Allstate Insurance and Farmers Insurance.

Rhodes takes over leadership of the workers compensation claims organization from Wes Hyatt, who recently was appointed Chief Client Officer, Global Risk Solutions.

