Liberty Mutual Earns Top Spot for Commercial Lines Insurers in J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Independent Insurance Agent Satisfaction Study for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual has the most satisfied independent commercial insurance agents, according to the J.D. Power 2019 Independent Insurance Agent Satisfaction Study, repeating its win of the inaugural study last year.

In addition to earning the top commercial insurer ranking, Liberty Mutual's Safeco brand ranked third among personal lines insurers in the annual study.

"We're deeply honored to receive the highest score for commercial insurance agent satisfaction for a second year in a row, and a top-three spot for personal lines," notes Tyler Asher, President, Independent Agent Distribution, Liberty Mutual. "The award demonstrates our commitment to making it easy for independent agents to work with us across our full product set, blending effective coverage with a superior customer experience."

More information on Liberty Mutual's small commercial lines can be seen at https://business.libertymutualgroup.com/business-insurance.

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Independent Insurance Agent Satisfaction Study, developed with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, reported independent P&C agents' business outlook, strategies and overall satisfaction with commercial lines insurers in the United States.

