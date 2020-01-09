Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Amy Gross to New Role of Practice Leader, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisition

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance has appointed Amy Gross to the newly created role of Practice Leader, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisition. Gross will collaborate with teams across Liberty Mutual's Global Risk Solutions (GRS) division to drive a single, coordinated strategy that enhances growth in this key segment.

"Liberty Mutual has the products, flexibility, experience, and geographic scope necessary to effectively meet the unique needs of private equity and M&A clients across the globe," said GRS General Manager, Field Distribution Marc Orloff. "Amy has the ideal experience and skills to manage strategy for this key sector across GRS, helping craft solutions for private equity and M&A companies, and the brokers who support them."

Gross has 15 years of experience developing solutions for complex large risks at Liberty Mutual, including more than a decade focused on growing Liberty Mutual's private equity business. Prior to her new position, she was Vice President and Division Underwriting Manager of GRS's National Insurance Risk Management unit. Before that, she held a number of commercial underwriting and leadership roles at Liberty Mutual.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

