Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Hamid Mirza Global Retail Markets US President & Chief Operating Officer
Jul 22, 2021, 14:15 ET
BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamid Mirza has been appointed Liberty Mutual Insurance President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Retail Markets US (GRM), effective August 2, 2021. He will drive continued profitability and growth of an organization that provides insurance solutions to personal lines insurance customers and small businesses in the US under the Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance brands. Mirza will report to GRM President Jim MacPhee.
"Hamid has demonstrated success by leading our GRM Product organization and by creating innovative insurance solutions and new products for our auto, home and small business customers," said MacPhee. "He has the skills and ability to both anticipate and react to the competitive insurance market and I know he will excel leading GRM US."
Mirza joined Liberty Mutual in 2009. Most recently, he served as GRM Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Innovation Officer. Based in Boston, he was responsible for pricing, underwriting, product development, and innovation. Hamid earned his undergraduate degree from McGill University, and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
About Liberty Mutual Insurance
At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.
In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 71 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2020, we had $43.8 billion in annual consolidated revenue.
We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.
For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.
