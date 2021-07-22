Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Hamid Mirza Global Retail Markets US President & Chief Operating Officer

"Hamid has demonstrated success by leading our GRM Product organization and by creating innovative insurance solutions and new products for our auto, home and small business customers," said MacPhee. "He has the skills and ability to both anticipate and react to the competitive insurance market and I know he will excel leading GRM US."

Mirza joined Liberty Mutual in 2009. Most recently, he served as GRM Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Innovation Officer. Based in Boston, he was responsible for pricing, underwriting, product development, and innovation. Hamid earned his undergraduate degree from McGill University, and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

