Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Kate Horn To Manage Broker Relationships In Mid-Atlantic

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Horn will partner with key brokers to provide a range of Liberty Mutual and Ironshore commercial and specialty insurance solutions to mid-size and large companies throughout Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

"As a branch executive, Kate will help brokers in her territory understand the full range of Liberty and Ironshore primary, excess and specialty insurance products and how they can better meet the needs of companies with complex risks," explained David Russo, Senior Vice President, Regional Executive – Mid-Atlantic, Liberty Mutual. "She brings more than 30 years of account management and underwriting experience, significantly contributing to both brokers and insurers."

Prior to joining Liberty Mutual, Horn was Vice President at Keating, Inc. where she specialized in larger, complex placements for brokers across the Northeast.

