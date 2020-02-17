Liberty Mutual Insurance Board of Directors Appoints Edward Peña as Senior Vice President and Treasurer

"Ed is a proven leader with the expertise, influence and innovative thinking to continue driving impact and opportunity for our company," said Liberty Mutual Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long. "We are grateful for Larry's tremendous contributions and dedication to Liberty Mutual, and are committed to building upon his momentum."

Peña joined Liberty Mutual in 2017 as Vice President and Director of Investor Relations and has been responsible for maintaining and developing the company's rating agency and investor relationships, and for leading capital modeling and competitive analysis. In 2019, Peña assumed the additional responsibilities of managing the company's debt and liquidity strategy.

Prior to Liberty Mutual, Peña worked at ProSight Specialty Insurance, where he was Vice President of Finance and led capital and financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, and treasury. He also held roles at J.P. Morgan where he advised investment bank financial institution clients on mergers and acquisitions, and capital structuring, and within Corporate Treasury where he worked on financial and regulatory reporting. Peña has a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, and an undergraduate degree in Economics and History from Yale University.

Yahia joined Liberty Mutual in 1984 and held roles of increasing responsibility in Legal, Mergers & Acquisitions, Investor Relations and Treasury Services over his 35-year career at the company. Under his leadership, Yahia led key mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and debt transactions throughout his career, and his work was critical to the company's transformation from a domestic workers compensation and auto insurer to a global top five multi-line property and casualty company.

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

