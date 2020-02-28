Liberty Mutual Insurance Teams Up With Ford to Bring Usage-Based Insurance to Connected Vehicles

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced it is working with Ford to offer the potential for driving discounts to Liberty Mutual customers who drive a Ford connected vehicle, making it easier for customers to help save money on their auto insurance for their safe driving. "Liberty is committed to deep partnerships across mobility partners including many OEMs to support their customers' insurance needs of today and in the future," said Kara Shipulski, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships Group. Now, nearly all 2020 model year Ford connected vehicles can reward Liberty Mutual customers.

The new agreement is part of Liberty Mutual's broader Mobility initiative to bring new technologies to the insurance experience – now, Liberty will offer a seamless process that enables the evaluation of a customer's driving behavior through FordPass Connect eliminating the need for a plug-in device.

"At Liberty Mutual, we are always looking to provide innovative, new solutions to meet and exceed our customers' evolving insurance needs," said Nicholas Grant, Vice President and Manager, Product Technology Solutions, at Liberty Mutual Insurance. "We're excited to extend our work with Ford to leverage its leading connected car platform to bring this technology to more drivers and put our customers in the driver's seat of their own insurance experience."

Liberty Mutual's diverse telematics programs help customers save on auto insurance based on their driving habits. With connected vehicles, Liberty Mutual is able to further streamline the insurance evaluation process, making it easier for customers to help save on their auto insurance with customized pricing.

"Connected vehicles have the potential to deliver great benefits to Ford customers, including the ability to help lower their car insurance premiums," said Kari Novatney, COO FordPass. "Liberty Mutual's program is an excellent example of what connected vehicles can offer, and using data to help people save money is another way Ford is committed to improving the customer experience."

The Connected Vehicle Program creates a seamless, incentive-based insurance experience for customers powered by connected car data. It also represents an extension of Liberty Mutual's existing partnership with Ford which spans three decades and insures both personal and commercial business globally.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com

