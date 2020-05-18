Liberty Mutual Leverages Technology to Remotely Adjust Commercial Property Claims

BOSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance's commercial property claims unit has added to the technology it uses to quickly and accurately inspect and estimate commercial property claims remotely, reflecting today's need for physical distancing and in anticipation of what is predicted to be a greater than normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The unit introduced two new technologies that enable claims to be inspected and estimated virtually. The first enables customers to stream video from the damaged property to Liberty Mutual's commercial property claims specialists, allowing them to better and more quickly understand the damage. The second, a Liberty Mutual app, lets customers provide images of the damage from a smart phone or tablet, which claims managers use to accurately measure the impacted area, speeding claims estimating and adjustment.

These new technologies join other investments Liberty Mutual has made to improve responsiveness while also limiting in-person contact by its property claims professionals. For example, the insurer regularly uses updated aerial photography to understand the size and location of property losses. In the event of weather catastrophes, such photography can quickly evaluate damage to commercial property policyholders across an affected area. In addition, commercial property claims teams across the United States already photograph the exteriors of sites after a claim is reported without having to physically connect with a customer or broker.

However, there are times when in-person damage evaluation is the best approach to helping a policyholder quickly rebound from a loss. In these cases, which often involve large losses, claims specialists work with customers to make sure they are comfortable with timing, protections, social distance, state rules, and any other considerations around in-person inspections.

"When commercial property is damaged, every minute counts," said Liberty Mutual Manager of Commercial Property Claims Taylor Archambault. "Liberty Mutual has invested in technology, infrastructure and processes to quickly, accurately and safely adjust property claims remotely. Our customers can rest assured that our expert resources will leverage the right resources based upon the complexity and severity of the claim."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.



In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium. We also rank 77th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2019 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.



For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

