Liberty Mutual Names Kelly Proctor Branch Executive For Mid-Atlantic Region

BOSTON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual has named Kelly B. Proctor as Branch Executive in the Mid-Atlantic region, serving Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Kelly will partner with key brokers in her territory to provide a broad range of commercial and specialty insurance coverage from Liberty Mutual and Ironshore. She will report to David Russo, Senior Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Regional Executive.

"We are pleased to announce that Kelly has joined our nationwide network of distribution executives," said Mr. Russo. "She is recognized for her industry knowledge, as well as her abilities to provide solutions and build strong relationships."

Ms. Proctor brings more than twenty years of diverse industry experience, serving in numerous leadership roles and underwriting positions with specialty insurance carriers for both personal and commercial lines. Most recently, she was Regional Sales Manager with AmTrust North America, where she was responsible for the development and expansion of its regional distribution channel of retail agencies within Virginia and Eastern North Carolina.

Previously Ms. Proctor served with Westfield Insurance for more than seven years. As Agency Specialist, she led the design and implementation of a new distribution platform to broaden the company's agency presence within the Southeast region, as well as co-managing national broker relationships. Ms. Proctor was also a Senior Middle Market Underwriter, managing Westfield's largest agency accounts and maintaining responsibilities for complex, multi-line books of business.

Her professional tenure includes her agent role with BB&T Insurance for distinct business units, such as Commercial Lines Property & Casualty, Surety/Fidelity Bonds, and Risk Retention Program Business. Ms. Proctor has served as a Personal and Commercial Lines Wholesale Underwriter with various specialty insurance entities, including American Agency Associates.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual is the 5th largest global insurer based on 2017 gross written premiums (GWP) with over 50,000 employees throughout 30 countries and economies worldwide. Our purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise to our customer throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care. Liberty Mutual Insurance offers a full range of personal, commercial and specialty Property & Casualty insurance coverages. To learn more, please visit: www.libertymutualinsurance.com

