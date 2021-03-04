Liberty Mutual promotes Wesley Hyatt to Chief Client Officer of Global Risk Solutions

BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance announced today the appointment of Wesley Hyatt as Chief Client Officer of its Global Risk Solutions (GRS) division. In this role, Hyatt leads the Client Executive team, charged with deeply understanding the evolving risks faced by clients, and helping them and their brokers fully benefit from Liberty Mutual's suite of global products, services and capabilities. Hyatt also oversees the US Client Service team, which provides day-to-day service support for large domestic policyholders and their brokers.

Wesley Hyatt, Chief Client Officer, Global Risk Solutions, Liberty Mutual

"Liberty Mutual aspires to be the world's most respected commercial and specialty (re)insurer," said GRS President Dennis Langwell. "To earn that distinction, we've built our organization around the needs of our clients and brokers. As Chief Client Officer, Wes plays a critical role in ensuring we continue to do that."

Hyatt brings the right skills to the position, according to GRS North America President Tracy Ryan. "Liberty Mutual's deep expertise, regional presence and continuously-expanding commercial and specialty insurance offering ideally position us to support the evolving needs of the most complex risks in the US and across the globe. Throughout her career at Liberty Mutual, I've seen firsthand that Wes has the proven leadership and management skills, drive and inclusive approach needed to ensure her team delivers value to clients and distribution partners."

Hyatt has held a number of leadership roles at Liberty Mutual in claims and account management, most recently as Senior Vice President of Workers Compensation Claims. In this position, Wes led efforts to enhance Liberty Mutual's workers compensation business for the benefit of clients, their injured workers and employees across the workers compensation organization. Highlights include digital transformation work with cloud-based technology solutions and improving claim outcomes through an advocacy-based approach.

