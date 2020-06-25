Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Little Caesars Top Veritonic's 2020 Audio Logo Index

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritonic, the Audio Intelligence Platform, today released its 2020 Audio Logo Index, the annual ranking of the sonic brands of top consumer businesses. Insurance giants Liberty Mutual, State Farm, and Farmers Insurance took the top three spots, with Veritonic Audio Scores of 88, 87, and 86, respectively. Little Caesars, Intel, and T-Mobile were also among the top 10.

The report analyzed 56 of the top brand audio logos across the US and UK markets; a separate report measuring the logos of Australian brands, co-presented by Southern Cross Austereo, was released last week.

"Audio plays an important role in driving recall and stickiness for people and we have clearly seen via our data and Veritonic's data that our audio logo, which we introduced in late 2018, is staying with consumers," said Jenna Lebel, Chief Marketing Officer at Liberty Mutual Insurance. "When you don't have a tangible product, brand cues become an important way to get consumers to remember your brand and what you sell. We believe strongly that our audio strategy is really driving strong top of mind brand awareness for us."

With consumers moving rapidly toward more audio-centric lives, as evidenced by the rise of podcasts, smart speakers, and more, brands are increasingly looking to sound to develop deeper relationships with customers. The Audio Logo Index measures consumer response to audio signatures -- including how memorable they are, if they're correctly associated with the brand, and emotional resonance -- as one marker of that impact. The Veritonic platform combines Machine Listening and Learning (M-LAL™) with the responses of over 3,400 people and assigns each sonic brand a Veritonic Audio Score, the only standard measure of audio creative effectiveness.

Other key findings of this year's Audio Logo Index include:

Leveraging brand name in audio logos drove high performance. State Farm, for example, reintroduced its name into its audio signature and jumped 14 points on the Index; Nationwide, by contrast, removed words from its sonic brand, resulting in a 28-point drop in proper brand association.

Similarly, in the UK, the majority of the top half of logos included the brand name, including those from Heinz and GoCompare.

While Insurance was the top-performing sector in the US, Automotive brand logos were among the lowest scorers; on average, they were correctly associated with the brand less than 3% of the time

Intel's logo, driven by its iconic melody and firm establishment in the market, was the most consistent performer globally, with high scores in the US, UK, and Australia

Brands leveraging melodic logos were, on average, 24% more memorable

This year's Logo Index also looked more broadly at sonic branding in the context of Covid-19. Several brands made adjustments to their standard sonic ID in ads, including Liberty, Home Depot, and State Farm. Many, for example employed a 'softening' and slowing-down of their iconic brand melody in many spots, and in some instances even changed that melody. Nearly 50% of respondents said it improved their perception of the brands.

"Even with this great success, we knew we needed to transform the sonic brand and make it mean something more to our audiences within our COVID-19 advertising," Liberty Mutual's Lebel continued. "We wanted to convey our authentic empathy as a brand, and felt that came through beautifully with the piano version of the jingle. The world needed something a little softer and more gentle during a complicated and trying time."

"The fact that so many of these iconic brands are thinking so carefully about sonic presence right now is a testament to how crucial sound is in creating the most powerful connection between consumer and brand," said Veritonic CEO Scott Simonelli. "The audio logo is obviously only the tip of the iceberg -- it's amazing to see so many forward-thinking businesses understanding just how important an all-encompassing audio strategy is, and how those strategies are paying off."

To order a copy of the 2020 Audio Logo Index, visit www.audiologoindex.com.

Veritonic is the audio intelligence platform, empowering marketers to understand and quantify the most effective way to use sound. It's the first analytics platform built specifically for businesses to navigate the audio market easily and maximize the massive opportunity it presents.

From the podcast, streaming, or radio ads that drive sales, to where you stand relative to competitors, to what makes the most resonant sonic brand, Veritonic is one place to answer every critical question about marketing in audio.

Powered by "Machine Listening and Learning"™, the Veritonic platform scores and benchmarks audio assets quickly and comprehensively, guiding brand leaders like Visa and platforms like Pandora to make decisions that cultivate deeper relationships with customers through sound. www.veritonic.com

