Liberty Mutual Unit Appoints David T. Perez Chief Undewriting Officer, North America

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance has appointed David Perez Chief Underwriting Officer, North America, for Global Risk Solutions (GRS), Liberty Mutual's global commercial and specialty lines (re)insurer, which provides a full range of innovative traditional insurance, specialty and reinsurance risk solutions to businesses around the world.

In this new role, Perez will partner with underwriting leaders in GRS's North American businesses to drive underwriting strategy and operations to maximize the value Liberty Mutual brings to brokers and customers. He will also oversee training and development of the underwriting community. Perez has been with Liberty Mutual since 2012, most recently as Executive Vice President of National Insurance Specialty.

"I'm tremendously pleased to appoint David to this critical new position," notes James Slaughter, Chief Underwriting Officer, GRS. "Beyond successfully managing underwriting at Liberty, he has shown himself as an exceptional innovator and transformation agent, and will bring these skills to a key new role serving all of our operations in North America."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

