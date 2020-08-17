Liberty One Investment Management - Now Available on Orion

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty One Investment Management, a third-party asset manager based in Libertyville, IL, was recently added to Orion's growing list of managers available to advisors on their platform. Liberty One will be offering four of their flagship allocations on Orion's new Communities platform. This platform integrates into both Orion Portfolio Solutions as well as Orion's Advisor Technology platform, making Liberty One allocations available to a wide array of broker-dealers and independent financial advisors.

"Orion is an industry leading platform. We are excited to be part of their ecosystem as their growth trajectory continues to accelerate throughout the industry," says Nick Ng, Lead Portfolio Manager for Liberty One. "Orion's platforms are designed to make it easy for advisors to scale their practice on a variety of levels. Scalability is key to an advisor's long-term success. This industry keeps getting more complex. Orion's platforms are designed to break through the clutter, providing turnkey solutions to advisors on a variety of levels."

Liberty One's Tactical Income Solution, Tactical Growth Solution, Spectrum, and Capstone allocations will be available to advisors who utilize Orion's platforms.

"These four allocations are our most popular among financial advisors," says Ben Pahl, President of Liberty One. "These allocations are comprised of individual-equity positions. We do this to promote tax efficiency and drive down internal expenses. It also allows us to manage the allocations with a high degree of precision, zeroing in on exactly what we want to own within each strategy. Advisors appreciate the solution-focused nature of these strategies. They are easy to position with clients as they can be applied to a wide range of investment objectives."

Liberty One's mission is to create and promote thought-leading investment allocations that are easy for advisors to position with clients.

"Individual equity allocations are difficult for advisors to scale within their practice," says Brayden Cummings, Operations Manager for Liberty One. "Both advisors and clients enjoy the transparency and purity of owning individual positions – but it is difficult for advisors to make this happen on their own. Advisors are juggling countless variables as they run their practice – they do not want managing individual equity positions to be one of them. We solve that. We make it easy. Our well-packaged and easy to position allocations available on Orion's turn-key platforms makes for a strong pairing within the industry. We are excited for the road ahead as we expand our distribution within Orion's platforms."

Media Contact:

Ben Pahl

Phone: 847-680-9255

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

liberty-one-logo.jpg

Liberty One Logo

SOURCE Liberty One Investment Management