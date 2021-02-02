Liberty Tax Honors Those Who Defend Liberty through Exclusive Discount Program

In a complicated tax year, Liberty Tax is helping military and veterans with exclusive discount program for tax prep Tweet this

According to recently gathered statistics, military families have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. In pre-COVID times, military spouses faced a 24% unemployment rate. The pandemic has only compounded that.

At participating Liberty Tax locations, the exclusive discounts on tax preparation apply to any active duty, retired and veteran military personnel and their families. With more than 2,500 locations across the country, Liberty Tax offers a variety of ways for clients to complete their tax returns, including remote service, via Virtual Tax Pro, secure drop-off for contactless preparation, and safe, sanitized in-office appointments.

"We trust our military service personnel with defending our freedom and liberty," continued Turner. "They're valuable members of our communities, and to show our respect and gratitude, and honoring our namesake, this is our small way to let them know we care."

Discover military and veterans special pricing on tax preparation services by visiting www.libertytax.com/military-veterans.

