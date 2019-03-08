Liberty University: Argosy Students Are Welcome Here

LYNCHBURG, Va., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Liberty University extended a warm welcome to Argosy University students as they grapple with the news of the sudden mid-semester closure of their school. Lynchburg-based Liberty, which is offering Argosy students important discounts and aid for school transfers, is one of the leading online universities in the country and can fully accommodate transfers immediately, offered as a gesture of goodwill to Argosy students who should be supported at this critical time.



Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. offered an invitation to Argosy students in the wake of the closure: "I want to personally invite the students who have been displaced by the closing of Argosy University to consider finishing out their degree programs with Liberty University. We're sorry for what you're currently experiencing. Our teams stand ready to welcome you and make your transition into Liberty smooth and free of frustration. Liberty University is here to stay and is here for you at this critical time."

Liberty is fully committed to help Argosy students finish what they started and minimize both disruption to their studies and costs by offering significant tuition discounts to complete their degrees online, including:

Application fees for Argosy students will be waived between March 10 and May 29, 2019 .

. Any Argosy student who transfers their credits to Liberty will receive their first online course free of charge.

will receive their first online course free of charge. After the first free course, Argosy students who are enrolled part time in at least 6 credit hours over the summer term will have their $199 technology fee waived, plus they can also take advantage of lower full-time tuition rates.

technology fee waived, plus they can also take advantage of lower full-time tuition rates. Argosy students may transfer in a maximum of two-thirds of their program hours toward a graduate program (if approved and allowable).

In order to help displaced Argosy students resume their studies with as little loss of academic credits as possible, Liberty has agreed to transfer more than 50 programs from Argosy. Resources have been set aside specifically to assist with this process.

Support staff from Liberty is already making itself available to Argosy students to answer questions and provide more details on making a transition to Liberty. All interested transfer students should contact Liberty's admissions team by calling 800-424-9595, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. EST, and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST, or by emailing luoundergrad@liberty.edu .

For more information a special webpage for Argosy University transfers has been created at www.luonline.com/argosy .

