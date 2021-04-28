Libertyville Auto Dealerships Donate Over $30,000 to Local Chairites

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12 retail auto dealerships in Libertyville that make up the Libertyville Mile of Cars donated $30,000 to 4 local charites during the Village of Libertyville Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 27, 2021.

The donation was part of the Libertyville Rewards program that ran in the village from October 2020, and ended February 2021. When consumers purchased or leased a new vehicle at a Libertyville Mile of Cars dealerships, they receive certificates from the Village of Libertyville, usable towards goods and services at participating Libertyville businesses. Additionally, for each benefiting customer of the Libertyville Rewards program, the dealerships pledged a donation of $100 towards local charities that are responding to community members in need.

The 4 charities chosen by the Libertyville Mile of Cars included, Lake County Haven, the Libertyville Township Food Pantry, PADS Lake County, and Youth & Family Counseling. All 4 of the selected charities are responding to community members in need during the difficult economic time created by the COVID-19 crisis.

Glenn Bockwinkel, Chairman of the Libertyville auto dealer's association, is a program supporter. "The Libertyville Rewards program is great for so many reasons. It promotes shopping at the local dealerships, as well as other Libertyville businesses that participate in the program, and it helps 4 great charity organizations. This is really all part of what make Libertyville a great place to live and work."

Retail auto related businesses represent approximately 60% of all sales tax receipts received by the Village, taxes which support needed services and facilities, including parks, fire and police protection. These businesses also provide employment to nearly 800 people. Their community support extends far beyond taxes and provision of jobs to sponsorship of the Village's Independence Day fireworks and various organizations.

According to Libertyville Mayor Terry Weppler, "Vehicle related businesses are crucial to our local economy through their sales taxes, employment, connections to other local business, and their ongoing support of community events and organizations."

The Libertyville Rewards program is part of the Shop 60048 effort, a program intended to strengthen Libertyville businesses through encouraging area residents to shop locally. When residents shop locally, it helps add to local sales tax revenues which support Village services, but more importantly, it strengthens local businesses and provides employment opportunities.

About the Village of Libertyville - The Village of Libertyville is a north suburban Chicago community of nearly 22,000 residents and over 900 businesses, including 25 retail centers, almost 100 restaurants and a historic downtown. www.VisitLibertyville.com

About the Libertyville Mile of Cars - The Libertyville Mile of Cars is comprised of twelve Libertyville dealerships, representing 18 new vehicle brands, as well as a large selection of used vehicles. www.Libertyville.com/MileofCars.

About the Lake County Haven - The Lake County Haven is a social-service agency dedicated to meeting the needs of homeless women and children. They use education, employment, and life-skills training to help people move from homelessness to independence. Throughout this process, their goal is always the long-term stability and self-sufficiency of each person and family. Their vision is that their clients will never be homeless again. https://www.lakecountyhaven.org

About the Libertyville Township Food Pantry - Libertyville Township provides a food pantry for the needy of the Township. Community residents, through local churches, schools, companies and organizations generously donate food to the pantry. Volunteer workers and donation of nonperishable foods are always appreciated. Monetary tax-deductible donations are used to purchase food through a partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank at greatly reduced prices. http://www.libertyvilletownship.us/supervisor/food-pantry

About PADS Lake County - Since 1972, PADS has provided immediate, critical services to the neediest among us - individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness in Lake County. PADS is the only emergency shelter for the homeless in Lake County. When someone experiences homelessness, they can come to PADS to not only get the immediate shelter they need to stay safe and warm, but also get comprehensive resources to get out of homelessness and back into housing. PADS' vision is to provide a path to stable housing and self-sufficiency for everyone who experiences homelessness in Lake County. https://www.padslakecounty.org

About Youth & Family Counseling - Youth & Family Counseling has been providing professional counseling services to Lake County residents since 1962. An experienced staff of licensed psychotherapists provides confidential, personalized counseling in a private office environment. Monetary donations help Youth & Family Counseling provide quality, affordable mental health services to anyone who needs them, regardless of their ability to pay. https://www.counselingforall.org

