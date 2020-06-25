LibertyX installs its 700th bitcoin-enabled traditional ATM in New York State

BOSTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibertyX, the largest U.S. network of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers and kiosks, announced it had installed its 700th bitcoin-enabled traditional ATM in New York State.

Moon Inc. dba LibertyX (LibertyX) received the New York State Virtual Currency License (Bitlicense) in 2019, becoming the first ATM company to receive the Bitlicense. LibertyX provides software that allows traditional ATMs in New York to add bitcoin-selling capabilities so that consumers can purchase bitcoin with their debit cards.

LibertyX's bitcoin-enabled ATMs are located in independent retail stores. "Our bitcoin-enabled ATMs bring a welcome uplift in foot-traffic to local mom-and-pop restaurants and convenience stores while providing consumers the convenience of purchasing bitcoin in their communities," said Chris Yim, Co-Founder & CEO of LibertyX. "Store owners are excited about offering a novel product that differentiates themselves from other locations on their block."

For a list of LibertyX bitcoin ATMs please visit libertyx.com.

About LibertyX:

Founded in 2013, LibertyX is America's first and largest network of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers, and kiosks. With 25,000 locations across 45 states, consumers can buy bitcoin in-person with cash and debit cards.

To learn more, visit libertyx.com.

