LibKey Integration Now Available with InfoDesk

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading EdTech company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced the available integration of LibKey for libraries subscribing to Third Iron services and InfoDesk. LibKey, an AI-powered, next generation linking technology delivers fast, reliable, one-click access to millions of library-subscribed and Open Access articles that libraries make available from publisher and aggregator sources. InfoDesk delivers AI-driven technologies and powerful end-user tools to transform huge volumes of internal and external information into actionable insights, enabling smarter decisions.

"Researchers access full text from many different points of discovery and InfoDesk is one that is very important. We were delighted to work with the InfoDesk team to integrate LibKey, delivering their users the benefits of next generation full text linking technology," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "Researchers generally find link resolvers confusing, time consuming to use, and frustrating when they end in dead links. In providing one-click access to content, LibKey helps researchers using InfoDesk reclaim valuable time that is otherwise lost clicking through menus, waiting for pages to load, and dealing with broken links," continued John Seguin, Third Iron President and Chief Librarian.

"We're very pleased to be partnering with Third Iron" said Lynn Epstein, COO at InfoDesk. "We have spent the past 20 years building technologies and establishing partnerships that enable our customers to access the business-critical insights they need most. Enabling LibKey integration aligns with this goal as it will enable our customers to save huge amounts of valuable time by ensuring they can access the research they are looking for, with a single click"

Libraries interested in integrating LibKey with InfoDesk may request an API key from Third Iron by emailing [email protected].

About Third Iron®

Third Iron, LLC is a leading information technology company developing innovate services that benefit libraries and their users. Third Iron services include BrowZine, LibKey Discovery, LibKey Link, LibKey Nomad and LibKey.io. Founded in 2011, Third Iron products are used by researchers from nearly 1,200 corporation, hospital, university and government libraries in more than 35 countries. For more information, visit https://thirdiron.com/

About InfoDesk

Providing connectors to a diverse content network of global information providers, InfoDesk's proprietary "Smarter Data" technology acquires, integrates, normalizes and semantically enriches large volumes of data in real-time from internal and external sources. InfoDesk collaborates with clients to deliver timely, strategic insight that increases competitive awareness, mitigates risk and provides key data for better decisions. For more information, visit www.infodesk.com

