Libra Group Announces New Chief Communications Officer

Teitelbaum has over 15 years of senior communications experience. She was previously with Wells Fargo, where she served as Vice President of Public Affairs Communication after nearly a decade at Edelman Public Relations. She also previously worked for U.S. Senator Jim Webb (D-VA), including his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Subcommittee on East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and global law firm Troutman Sanders LLP (now Troutman Pepper). She received an M.A. in Communication, Culture and Technology from Georgetown University.

As Libra Group's Chief Communications Officer, Teitelbaum will lead all external and strategic communications across the rapidly-growing group, which has assets and operations across 50 countries. Libra Group's current holdings include leading subsidiaries in sectors driving the global economy such as shipping, renewable energy, and aviation. Other sectors include hospitality, real estate, and diversified holdings. The Group's holdings can be found at www.libra.com/en/about-us/companies-investments.

"We are excited that Emily will lead Libra's communications strategy as we embark on a vital and exciting new chapter," said Libra Group Chairman and CEO, George Logothetis. "As a global group at the forefront of many key sectors, we have a unique vantage point and perspective to share. We look forward to Emily's leadership, which will enable us to share that story and many more developments to come."

"The Libra Group is a global business group that is creating and running responsible businesses around the world that accelerate the global economy," said Teitelbaum. "I look forward to working with Libra's leadership and our subsidiaries to share and grow awareness of our proud legacy and significant impact."

About the Libra Group

The Libra Group is an international business group owned by the Logothetis family with subsidiaries active across six continents. It is focused on six sectors: aviation, renewable energy, shipping, hospitality, real estate, and diversified investments. With a commitment to responsible business, the Group is committed to promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) in everything it does. The group's Social Responsibility division includes nine programs focused on delivering educational opportunity, business opportunity, and acts of humanity towards people who are marginalized or under-served. Learn more at www.libra.com

