Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden to Keynote OverDrive's International Conference

CLEVELAND, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading supplier of ebooks, audiobooks and other digital media to a global network of schools, public libraries, government and corporate knowledge centers, announced that Dr. Carla Hayden will present the day 1 keynote at Digipalooza '21, August 3-5, 2021. Since 2006, Digipalooza has been the leading industry event bringing together a global community of librarians, educators, publishers and technologists sharing insights, trends and best practices for expanding access for all communities and readers. Digipalooza 21 will be held as a virtual three half-day online event featuring programming and networking opportunities throughout.

Nominated as the 14th Librarian of Congress by President Barack Obama in 2016, Dr. Hayden is the first woman and the first African American to serve as chief executive of the Library of Congress, the largest library in the world. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Hayden served as CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, Maryland, as President of the American Library Association, and in various positions in libraries for over four decades.

"Every librarian, educator and publisher are welcome to join the conversation at Digipalooza 21 as Dr. Hayden provides her unique perspective from the Library of Congress," said Steve Potash, founder and CEO of OverDrive. "The insights that she will share will be a highlight for this year's event which also features presentations from many of the most accomplished public, school, academic and special librarians serving millions of readers in innovative ways."

In addition to Dr. Hayden, experts from U.S. and international schools and public, academic and corporate libraries will present data, trends and insights at Digipalooza '21. Panelists will share how data-driven decisions are shaping their planning and budgets in support of their mission to maximize the number of readers served and ROI of service delivery. This year Digipalooza is expanding to provide full tracks for K-12 educators as well as academic and corporate librarians.

Digipalooza '21 sessions include:

Equity Challenges Across All Markets

The Library's Role in Bridging the Digital Divide to Ensure Access to All

Publisher Advocacy Campaigns That Matter

Community Reading Programs, Digital Books Clubs and More

Scaling Up Your Digital Catalog Using New Content Access Models

Actionable Data and Intelligence from Your Digital Catalogs

Publisher Showcase for the Fall and Back to School

To learn more about and register for Digipalooza '21, visit https://digipalooza.com/.

About OverDrive

OverDrive strives to create "a world enlightened by reading." Serving a growing network of 65,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com

Contact:

David Burleigh

Director of Brand & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE OverDrive

Related Links

http://www.overdrive.com

