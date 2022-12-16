Library management software market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global library management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Library Management Software Market 2023-2027

Global library management software market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global library management software market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. It excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry.

Global library management software market - Five forces

The global library management software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global library management software market– Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global library management software market- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (school library, public library, academic library, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The cloud-based segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Given the fact that they only need a web browser and an Internet connection, cloud-based applications are more widely available and simpler to use. End users can make monthly payments instead of a large one-time investment in cloud-based library management software. These periodic expenses are mostly for software maintenance and upgrades. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions can be attributed to the extensive use of the Internet.

Geography overview

By geography, the global library management software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global library management software market.

North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. North America's market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period as the US and Canada , two of the world's most technologically proficient nations, were early adopters of library management platforms. Given its position as one of the world leaders in digital technology, the US has a high rate of Internet-enabled digital gadget penetration. The US educational system follows an example-oriented learning strategy and a high rate of acceptance of online courses that provide additional information to classroom instruction. Such an approach is expected to boost demand for library management software during the forecast period.

Global library management software market– Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The growing need for library management software in K-12 schools is notably driving the library management software market growth.

The main features offered by library management software for K–12 schools include grade-level materials and integration with the district student management system.

The use of school ERP software is essential for the efficient task management of librarians. It helps them keep track of the information on the books issued to students and those kept in the library. It helps with records management by keeping track of the issue date, return date, full book catalogs, and fine calculation (for lost books or late returns).

The app also allows students to follow the status of their books and receive updates about book fairs and other events organized by libraries. These features help in reducing the cost of library management which will drive the market during the forecasted period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The evolution of digital newspapers and magazines is the primary trend driving the library management software market growth.

Along with popular books and research papers, a number of private and public libraries have started offering digital news sources like newspapers and magazines.

To manage vast volumes of digital content at libraries and allow several users to access the same content at once digitization calls for a high degree of automation. During the forecast period, these developments will drive the market during the forecasted period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The paucity of skilled professionals is the major challenge impeding the library management software market growth.

Many times, library automation procedures or database management systems are beyond the knowledge of librarians. In growing economies and less developed nations, this challenge is more prevalent. In order to tackle these problems, proper education and training in computing and cloud computing are required.

It is challenging for employees who lack knowledge of cloud computing and library automation technologies to use library management software.

Communication problems between programmers and librarians are frequently caused by a lack of understanding of the library automation process. Most of the time, the final product will differ slightly from what librarians and other library staff had anticipated. Such factors will adversely impact market growth.

What are the key data covered in this library management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the library management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the library management software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the library management software market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of library management software market vendors

Library Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 390.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AmpleTrails, Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axiell Group, Civica UK Ltd., Clarivate PLC, CodeAchi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Gayatri Software Services Pvt. Ltd., ICV Partners LLC, Insignia Software, Libero Systems Pty Ltd., Library Resource Management Systems Inc., LibraryWorld Inc., Mastersoft ERP solutions pvt. ltd., Media Flex Inc., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., PrimaSoft PC Inc., Progressive Technology Federal Systems Inc., Soutron Global Inc., and Tech Receptives Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

