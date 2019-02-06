Library Plays Matchmaker by Connecting Readers with Great Reads

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda County Library is playing matchmaker this Valentine's season by matching readers with their next great read!

Book Match, a new program launching on Valentine's Day, will match Library members with personalized reading recommendations from our Librarians. To participate in Book Match, Library members will fill out a short questionnaire about their reading preferences. Then Librarians will use their expertise to develop customized book lists and connect people with great reads.

Book Match gives our communities a new and personalized way to connect with our Librarians—over a love of books! Library members get to meet our matchmakers through online profiles that highlight their knowledge of genres and favorite reads. They can select a matchmaker or have one chosen for them.

"Librarians are book experts who have our readers' interests at heart. In a world of algorithms, Book Match adds a human touch. It personalizes reading recommendations and strengthens the connection between readers and libraries," said Cindy Chadwick, County Librarian.

Library members can use Book Match to find reading recommendations for themselves, their family, or someone else in their lives searching for that next great read.

Contact:

Alicia Reyes, Public Information Specialist

areyes@aclibrary.org, 510-745-1544

SOURCE Alameda County Library

Related Links

http://www.aclibrary.org

