Librestream Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Deliver Optimized Experience for Industrial Workforce

Librestream's Onsight solution is optimized for collaboration across the 2.7B deskless workforce. "Deskless workers, which make up 80% of the global working population, have unique challenges requiring specialized solutions. The solutions that perform for office workers are not the same for those working in industrial environments, yet increasingly, these workers must cross-collaborate. Integrating with Teams bridges this gap," said John Bishop, Librestream President and CEO.

Librestream's Onsight solution delivers industrial requirements such as:

Privacy enforcement with customized privacy acceptance and content capture controls

Centralized knowledge capture and curated delivery of images, recordings, data, and step-by-step work instructions

Auto-tagged content using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and data from third-party systems for future analysis and delivery

Full collaboration with audio, video, images, and drawing across all industrial environments —requiring only 30 kbps

Flexible deployment options with hosted and on-premises availability

Automatic object recognition with trained computer vision models to reduce cognitive load

Integration into existing IoT data sources to display data that informs and guides workers

Customized experience with back-end system integration and private label options

Seamlessly within Teams, workers launch an Onsight session gaining immediate access to the full Onsight collaborative experience

"This combined offering is a step forward for the industrial workforce," said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft. "The addition of Librestream Onsight's specialized capabilities increases the value we deliver to current customers and expands the number of people that can utilize Teams."

Librestream shares a history of successful joint initiatives with Microsoft that span integration of the Onsight platform across key Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, edge computing, and HoloLens 2.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook & Twitter .

