Lic. Fredys García's new book "Desarrolla Tu Mejor Versión" is a comprehensive guidebook to unleashing the best version of oneself and leaving a great impact.

Lic. Fredys García, a graduate in Mathematics who dedicated himself in the world of direct sales for the last two decades, has completed his new book "Desarrolla Tu Mejor Versión": an insightful manuscript that offers advice, expounds on important concepts, and teaches basic principles. These things will equip the individual in discovering their potential as they face challenges in striving for growth.

Lic. García shares, "We live in a world of infinite possibilities, where every human being can, if he or she puts his mind to it, become and have everything that he or she is capable of obtaining. That is why, to help promote the development of people's potential, improve their quality of life and help them achieve their aspirations and dreams, I wrote:

DEVELOP YOUR BEST VERSION

Don't settle for less!

In this book you will find the fundamental principles, simple and profound concepts that will guide you to empower yourself, better use your physical, mental and spiritual resources, with which you will not only be able to create the best version of yourself, but will also allow you to create a worthy legacy for the new generations."

Published by Page Publishing, Lic. Fredys García's book is a brilliant key into making a life worth living and telling. With wisdom and experience, the author wishes to bring motivation and enlightenment to every person in pursuit of success.

Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Desarrolla Tu Mejor Versión" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811815/0_Desarrolla_Tu_Mejor_Versi_n__No_te_conformes_con_menos.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing