LicataRisk Named Top Risk Advisor in Lawyers Weekly's 2019 Survey
Licata Risk Advisors
Aug 29, 2019, 15:30 ET
BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are happy to announce that the attorney community in the New England area has recognized Licata Risk Advisors as #1 in the Risk Advisor Category.
We thank the GCs who are among the 19,500+ readership of the publication, some of whom are clients, and many of whom are friends of the firm.
LicataRisk consultants work hand in hand with attorneys, both those employed by our client firms, and those acting as outside counsel. We are truly grateful for the recognition.
Media Contact: Frank Licata, 617-718-5901, FLicata@LicataRisk.com, https://LicataRisk.com
SOURCE Licata Risk Advisors
