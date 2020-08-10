LicataRisk Named Top Risk Advisor in Lawyers Weekly's 2020 Survey
For the second year in a row!
Aug 10, 2020, 13:53 ET
BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are happy to announce that the attorney community in the Northeast has recognized Licata Risk Advisors as #1 in the Risk Management category again this year.
We thank the GCs who are among the 19,500+ readers of the publication, some of whom are clients, and many of whom are friends of the firm.
LicataRisk consultants work hand in hand with attorneys, those employed by our client firms and those acting as outside counsel. We are truly grateful for the honor.
See our risk and insurance services for in-house counsel:
Read more: https://licatarisk.com/2020/08/08/licatarisk-named-top-risk-advisor-in-the-northeast/
CONTACT: Frank Licata, 617-718-5901, [email protected]
SOURCE Licata Risk Advisors