Lice Treatment Market Size To Grow By USD 128.97 Mn | 32% Of The Growth To Originate From North America | Technavio

The report on the lice treatment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of lice infestation.

Although the increasing prevalence of lice infestation, rising healthcare expenditure, easy availability of lice treatment products will offer immense growth opportunities, however high cost of healthcare, lack of awareness for lice treatment drugs and availability of counterfeit drugs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

Lice Treatment Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Hospitals And Clinics



Online



Retail Pharmacies

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Vendor Insights:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Alliance Pharma Plc

American Vanguard Corp.

Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Fleming Medical Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Logic Product Group LLC

Marico Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Nix Pharma Pvt Ltd.

PARAPRO LLC

Perrigo Co. Plc

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.

TecLabs Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thornton & Ross Ltd.

Bayer AG

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lice treatment market report covers the following areas:

Lice Treatment Market size

Lice Treatment Market trends

Lice Treatment Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing population of children as one of the prime reasons driving the lice treatment market growth during the next few years.

Lice Treatment Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist lice treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lice treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lice treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lice treatment market vendors

Lice Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 128.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.7 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alliance Pharma Plc, American Vanguard Corp., Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Fleming Medical Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Logic Product Group LLC, Marico Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Nix Pharma Pvt Ltd., PARAPRO LLC, Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., TecLabs Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thornton & Ross Ltd., and Bayer AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alliance Pharma Plc

Exhibit 89: Alliance Pharma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alliance Pharma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alliance Pharma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Alliance Pharma Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC

Exhibit 93: Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 96: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.6 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Exhibit 101: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Fleming Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Fleming Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Fleming Medical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Fleming Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 PARAPRO LLC

Exhibit 112: PARAPRO LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: PARAPRO LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: PARAPRO LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 115: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Thornton Ross Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Thornton Ross Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Thornton Ross Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Thornton Ross Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

