Lice Troopers Is Open For Business At Four Long Island Locations

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lice Troopers, one of the country's largest head lice clinics, has four locations open for business on Long Island. Lice Troopers currently operates four successful head lice treatment clinics in Nassau County and several locations in New Jersey and Florida. The clinics specialize in the safe, natural, effective removal of head lice.

As more communities open up following the coronavirus pandemic, and as more children head to summer camp and other youth activities, head lice cases will start to rise. Head lice cause frustration, embarrassment, and financial stress for millions of families every year. Having certified lice removal technicians at a Lice Troopers location nearby means parents in Nassau County and its surrounding areas no longer have to worry about treating the itchy bug themselves.

Lice Troopers uses cutting edge technology to provide highly- effective head lice screenings and treatments that are safe for children and adults. Our team members are experienced professionals with medical backgrounds, patient care experience, education certifications, and emergency services training who will provide the utmost care for their clients.

The three newest Long Island locations are open for business:

2 Haven Avenue, Suite 201 Port Washington, NY 11050

11050 52 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Cove, NY 11542

11542 1825 Merrick Road, Merrick, NY 11566

11566 359 Central Ave, Lawrence, NY 11559

Clients can call 800.403.5423 to make an appointment for lice screenings and lice removal treatment. If you are concerned about lice outbreaks in your area and are looking for peace of mind, affordable membership plans are also available for families—as a member. "If you've ever dealt with head lice, you know what a hassle it can be to get rid of them on your own," says Lice Troopers CEO Arie Harel. "Most parents run to the nearest store to buy lice removal products that simply don't work. Then they run to us."

About Lice Troopers

Lice Troopers is an all-natural, guaranteed head lice removal Service™ that works safely and discreetly. Providing safe solutions for frantic families, Lice Troopers has successfully treated thousands of families nationwide and offers a 100% guarantee. Hundreds of schools and pediatricians recommend our services. We are committed to helping families remain lice-free. Education, customer services, and awareness are among our top priorities.

