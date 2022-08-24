Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to record USD 6.11 Bn -- adidas AG and ANTA Sports Products Ltd. emerge as key vendors

The global licensed sports merchandise market is fragmented due to the presence of several leading global, regional, local, and domestic vendors. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. Market players compete for price, quality, brand, and variety. They also follow different strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands will provide an opportunity for leading players to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing competition from unorganized sectors might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are identified as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented as below:

Product

Apparel and Footwear



Accessories and Gifts



Toys and Games



Others

The apparel and footwear segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the steady rise in the demand for sports footwear.

End-user

Men



Women



Children

By end-user, the market growth in the men's segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart footwear among men is driving the growth of the segment. The high spending power of the customers in developed countries and the introduction of multiple global brands in developing countries, such as India, are also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel will account for maximum sales in the market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as the key market for licensed sports merchandise, occupying 35% of the global market share. The presence of a well-developed sports industry and the increasing participation of people in sports activities are driving the growth of the regional market. The growing demand for customized sports products is also fueling the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. View Sample Report Here

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

raw material prices: In recent times, key manufacturers have been experiencing fluctuations in their profit margins due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials. For instance, the prices of synthetic fibers, such as Spandex (also known as Lycra or elastane in different regions), keep fluctuating. Besides, the unavailability of high-quality polyester fibers is increasing their prices. Subsequently, such volatility results in the high prices of apparel made using these raw materials. The continuous change in the profit margins of market competitors due to the volatility of raw material prices acts as a major challenge for the growth of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The lag between cost fluctuations and the ability of market competitors to increase product prices can negatively impact the profit margins of vendors. The fluctuations in the prices of raw materials make manufacturers unable to anticipate their investments or control costs. Moreover, cost-driven end-users prefer reasonably priced apparel rather than investing heavily in global brands, which reduces the sales potential and revenue of competitors.

