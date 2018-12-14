Licensing Expo Japan 2019 Announces New Dates and Partnership with Tokyo International Gift Show

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Licensing Group, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner, today announces that Licensing Expo Japan organized by UBM Japan Co Ltd, will co-locate with the 88th Tokyo International Gift Show Autumn 2019 from September 3 – 6. This trade show is Japan's largest and longest-running, and features halls dedicated to consumer products, including fashion and accessories, home décor, sports and leisure, health and beauty, stationary and paper goods, and pet products. The strategic partnership between Licensing Expo Japan and Business Guide-Sha, the organizer of the Tokyo International Gift Show, will result in the most comprehensive collection of brands and licensing content in Japan. It will provide a platform for exhibiting licensors and agents to connect with over 88,000 retailers that attend, as well as the 2,900 existing and potential licensee companies that exhibit.

A special licensing business seminar program to preview the new format will be held during the spring Tokyo International Gift Show from February 12 – 15, 2019.

"The Tokyo International Gift show is a vibrant and powerful event for the world's top retailers, one we are proud to work alongside in 2019, strengthening Licensing Expo Japan for our valued customers and partners," said Jessica Blue, SVP of Global Licensing Group, UBM. "Licensing Expo Japan's partnership with the Tokyo International Gift show creates a mutually beneficial platform for licensors to new forge relationships with thousands of retailers and licensees, presenting the newest products that are shaping the latest trends in consumer merchandise."

In 2017, the 2018 LIMA Annual Global Licensing Industry Survey reported that global licensing is a $271.6 billion industry, a 3.3 percent increase over the previous year in 2016.

"The Tokyo International Gift Show hosts the latest products featuring both Japanese and international creativity and originality, and we are thrilled to partner with this show to help brands disseminate their products and drive online and in-store traffic," Christopher Eve, Managing Director, UBM Japan said. "Together, we will inspire retailers to weave an experience into the consumer journey and draw consumers deeper into the brand."

About Licensing Expo Japan

Launched in 2017, Licensing Expo Japan is the premier annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension in Asia's largest licensing market. The event is co-located with the Tokyo International Gift Show. Licensing Expo Japan is a part of the Global Licensing Group at UBM, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.

About the Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at UBM is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at UBM: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo China, NYC Licensing Summit, License Global magazine and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by the International Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA).

About the Tokyo International Gift Show

Tokyo International Gift Show, organized by Business Guide-Sha Inc., is an International Gift Fair in Tokyo. It is one of the leading fairs for gifts and decorative accessories and is the largest trade show in Japan.

