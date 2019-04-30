Lidl to Open First Wave of Stores on Long Island by Early 2020

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first of several waves of openings on Long Island, Lidl US announced today it will open stores in Plainview, Babylon, Huntington, and Center Moriches by early 2020. Shoppers in those communities will be the first to experience Lidl's simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping as well as Lidl's price-cutting effect in the region. A study from the University of North Carolina found that grocery stores located near Lidl stores dropped their prices for individual products by as much as 55 percent.

"We are happy to soon bring Lidl's unique and fresh approach to grocery shopping to Long Island," said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. "Our new stores will allow customers to save time and money each week with a simple and efficient shopping experience. We also look forward to celebrating our grand openings with many familiar faces from the local Best Market teams."

As part of this transition, Lidl will invest heavily in Long Island and will utilize local contractors throughout the remodeling process. Lidl will remodel Best Market stores currently located in Babylon and Huntington. Lidl also will open stores in Plainview and Center Moriches, which are new locations. The store in Plainview will replace the Best Market store currently located in Hicksville.

Lidl has also committed to offering all legacy Best Market team members guaranteed opportunities with Lidl in positions that offer wages and benefits that stay the same or get better.

Rethink Grocery Shopping

Lidl has been repeatedly recognized for its shopping experience. Food & Wine magazine recently ranked Lidl a Top 3 U.S. Supermarket – ahead of retailers like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Lidl has also won more than 500 U.S. awards for its exclusive products, and was recently recognized at the New York International Beer Competition as the Beer Supermarket of the Year for its selection of award-winning beers and wines.

When entering the store, shoppers can expect the following:

Attractive, Easy-to-Shop, and Newly-Built Store: The stores will have a newly fitted-out facility, featuring an easy-to-shop layout and streamlined shopping experience.

The stores will have a newly fitted-out facility, featuring an easy-to-shop layout and streamlined shopping experience. Fresh Baked Goods: Customers will be greeted each day with the smell of Lidl's top-quality breads and pastries, which are baked fresh throughout the day. A bakery will be located at the entrance of the store.

Customers will be greeted each day with the smell of Lidl's top-quality breads and pastries, which are baked fresh throughout the day. A bakery will be located at the entrance of the store. High-Quality American Products: Lidl works with thousands of U.S. partners and suppliers. Roughly nine out of ten high quality products sold at Lidl are its exclusive private label brands, and a majority of Lidl's everyday assortment is sourced in America by Lidl's U.S. team.

Lidl works with thousands of U.S. partners and suppliers. Roughly nine out of ten high quality products sold at Lidl are its exclusive private label brands, and a majority of Lidl's everyday assortment is sourced in America by Lidl's U.S. team. Healthy, Sustainable Choices: Lidl is committed to offering a wide range of healthy and sustainable options. All fresh and frozen seafood in Lidl's everyday assortment is certified by either the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). Lidl's high-quality private label products also have no certified synthetic colors, added MSG or partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) containing trans fats.

Lidl is committed to offering a wide range of healthy and sustainable options. All fresh and frozen seafood in Lidl's everyday assortment is certified by either the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). Lidl's high-quality private label products also have no certified synthetic colors, added MSG or partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) containing trans fats. Organic and Gluten-Free Options: Lidl carries a variety of organic and gluten-free items including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, and packaged food items, which will all be available at the lowest possible prices.

Lidl carries a variety of organic and gluten-free items including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, and packaged food items, which will all be available at the lowest possible prices. Lidl Surprises: Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of non-food products each week that will be in stores for a limited time. The selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, and outdoor furniture, among other non-food items.

About Lidl

Lidl operates about 10,500 stores in 29 countries, offering customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 65 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

Lidl US

Will Harwood

(703) 408-2961

William.Harwood@lidl.us

SOURCE Lidl

Related Links

http://www.Lidl.com

