Lidl Unveils Plans To Add 50 New Stores And 2,000 New Jobs By End Of Next Year
Driven By Growing Base of Enthusiastic Shoppers, America's Fastest Growing Retailer Will Invest More Than $500 Million In 50% Growth Spurt
Aug 25, 2020, 09:30 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US announced plans today to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021. The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Below is a full list of the new locations, which will bring Lidl's total number of stores to more than 150.
Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities. Lidl offers a leading wages and benefits package that includes healthcare insurance for all full and part-time employees.
Lidl's expansion will be a boon for customers. Recent academic studies have documented Lidl's cost-cutting effect in new markets it enters. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed Lidl's pricing to be up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.
This month, the National Retail Federation ranked Lidl as the top retailer in its Hot 100 Retailers list of fastest-growing companies. Lidl opened its third regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland, earlier this year to support its store network. It plans to open its fourth distribution center in Covington, Georgia over the next two years.
As part of Lidl's ongoing effort to prioritize the most convenient locations, Lidl also will close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina. All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate to another store within Lidl's growing store network.
List of 50 New Lidl US Stores
Below is a list of 50 new stores that will open along the East Coast by the end of 2021. The grand opening dates of the individual stores will be announced over the coming months.
|
City, State
|
Location
|
Astoria, NY
|
37th St
|
East Northport, NY
|
Larkfield Rd
|
Franklin Square, NY
|
Dogwood Ave
|
Lake Grove, NY
|
Middle Country Rd
|
Massapequa, NY
|
Merrick Rd
|
Oakdale, NY
|
Sunrise Hwy
|
Bayonne, NJ
|
Harbor View Marketplace
|
Brick, NJ
|
Hooper Ave
|
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
|
Fire Road
|
Garwood, NJ
|
South Ave
|
Glassboro, NJ
|
Delsea Drive
|
Gloucester Township, NJ
|
Blackwood
|
Lawrenceville, NJ
|
S Black Horse Pike
|
Park Ridge, NJ
|
Kinderkamack Rd
|
Weehawken, NJ
|
Park Ave
|
Woodbridge, NJ
|
St. Georges Ave
|
Clifton Heights, PA
|
E. Baltimore Ave
|
Lancaster, PA
|
Columbia Ave
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Roosevelt Blvd
|
Warminster, PA
|
York Rd
|
Bear, DE
|
Pulaski Hwy
|
Annapolis, MD
|
Solomons Island Rd
|
Brooklyn Park, MD
|
Ritchie Hwy
|
Columbia, MD
|
Little Patuxent Pkwy
|
Glen Burnie, MD
|
Ritchie Hwy
|
Frederick, MD
|
W. Patrick St
|
Montgomery Village, MD
|
Montgomery Village Ave
|
Oxon Hill, MD
|
Livingston Rd
|
Takoma Park, MD
|
New Hampshire Ave
|
Timonium, MD
|
Padonia Rd
|
Wheaton, MD
|
Randolph Rd
|
Alexandria, VA
|
Little River Turnpike
|
Burke, VA
|
Olde Keene Mill Road
|
Chantilly, VA
|
Chantilly Crossing Ln
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
Twentyninth Place Ct
|
Falls Church, VA
|
Gallows Rd
|
Manassas, VA
|
Liberia Ave
|
Sterling, VA
|
Leesburg Pike
|
Apex, NC
|
Apex Peakway
|
Burlington, NC
|
S Church St
|
Charlotte, NC
|
S Tryon St
|
Charlotte, NC
|
West Mallard Creek Church Rd
|
Wilmington, NC
|
Oleander Dr
|
North Charleston, SC
|
Dorchester Rd
|
Duluth, GA
|
Peachtree Industrial Blvd
|
Dunwoody, GA
|
Mount Vernon Rd
|
East Cobb, GA
|
Johnson Ferry Rd
|
Marietta, GA
|
Whitlock Ave SW
|
Sandy Springs, GA
|
Roswell Rd
|
Woodstock, GA
|
Bells Ferry Rd
About Lidl
Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 100 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.
