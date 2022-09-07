Liechtenstein NationalMuseum opens CUSP - Rashid Al Khalifa

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday, September 7th 2022, the Liechtenstein NationalMuseum opens CUSP, a mini retrospective presenting a selection of works by Bahraini artist Rashid Al Khalifa, from atmospheric landscape paintings that mark the beginning of his artistic career in the 1970s, to his latest robust aluminium and steel installations. The exhibition will remain open until October 16th 2022.

Despite the diversity of Rashid Al Khalifa's oeuvre in terms of style and medium, there is an undercurrent that flows through decades of creative work, driven by Rashid's desire to develop and evolve. In many respects, the stylistic transitions that define certain periods, reflect the changing landscape of Bahrain and the passages of Rashid's life.

Rashid Al Khalifa's style of work has undergone a significant evolution over the years with the surroundings that have long inspired him but if we are to truly understand the essence of his oeuvre, we find that he has undergone a very conscious journey. Rashid has always aimed to express the fundamentality of life, through the contrasts he has regularly observed in his immediate environment, as well as the colours and light reflected in a land that he treasures.

"I am grateful to be exhibiting in Vaduz for the second time this year, and to have the opportunity to present this selection of works that define certain periods of my artistic career. I often draw on aspects of my heritage, culture and surroundings and I am so pleased to share my most personal work in a country with such a rich culture and amongst a people with whom I was previously so warmly received." said the artist Rashid Al Khalifa.

Born in 1952, Rashid Al Khalifa studied Art and Design at Hastings College of Art and Design, Sussex, England. Beginning his artistic career focusing on landscape painting, his oeuvre is by and large defined by changes in style, which parallel changes in his life and environment. Figurative, ephemeral oil paintings from the '80s, transformed into abstract forms in the '90s, leading to Rashid's experimentation with other materials and surfaces, such as his characteristic 'convex canvas'. In the 2000s, Rashid began to abstract his work to a greater extent, removing details and adapting various textures on the surface. Aluminium became the focus of his work from 2010 onwards, first by employing glossy lacquer paint on its smooth façade, and then focusing on enamel, which lead to a much more minimalistic approach to his work. First by employing glossy lacquer paint on its smooth façade, and then focusing on enamel, which lead to a much more minimalistic approach to his work.

Rashid Al Khalifa has exhibited in numerous international exhibitions, art fairs and biennales, including: Rashid Al Khalifa, Opera Gallery, Dubai, UAE (2021); Tesselate, Mario Mauroner Gallery, Vienna, Austria (2021); Transverse Wave, me Collectors Room, Berlin, Germany (2019), Penumbra, Saatchi Gallery, London (2018); Moscow Biennale, Moscow, Russia (2019); Contemporary Istanbul, Istanbul, Turkey (2019, 2021); SCOPE, Miami Beach, Miami, USA (2021); to name a few.

A prominent artist and respected collector, HE Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa currently serves as Chairman of the newly established Arts Council in Bahrain. He has long been regarded a patron and ardent supporter of the arts, and in 2020, established the RAK Art Foundation with the intention of providing a platform as well as offering opportunities to emerging artists and creatives, as well as making his collection of international contemporary art (on display throughout the grounds of the Foundation), accessible the public.

"I am delighted and honoured to have had the opportunity to exhibit the fascinating work of HE Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. It is through this exhibition that we are able to gain insight into the rich and multi-layered history and culture of Bahrain, which in many ways, mirrors our own. I hope that through this exhibition, we will grow to better understand one another and learn from each other. We are so grateful to His Excellency Shaikh Rashid Al Khalifa for this opportunity." Expressed Rainer Vollkommer, Director of the Liechtenstein NationalMuseum.

Dating back to 1438, the three buildings that now house the Liechtenstein National Museum consist of 42 exhibit rooms which display the museum's permanent collection and special exhibitions. Encompassing archaeology, history & religion, daily-life in Liechtenstein and the natural environment, the Liechtenstein National Museum aims to present the rich and diverse history of the principality. Visitors gain insight into the local population, the Princely House, daily life and the history of Liechtenstein. The Museum organizes public and private guided tours, activities for children and families and educational programs.

The exhibition will remain open until October 16th 2022.

