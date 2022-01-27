Lieutenant General Francis Beaudette (Retired) Appointed to Sigma Defense Systems Board of Advisors

PERRY, Ga., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems today announced that Lieutenant General Francis Beaudette (Retired) has been appointed to the company's newly formed Board of Advisors. The Board of Advisors will provide strategic guidance to the Sigma Defense team for expanding the company's solution sets to further meet the needs of Department of Defense customers and accelerate innovation and growth.

Lieutenant General Beaudette is a 32-year veteran of the US Army and served in the Special Forces as a Green Beret for the vast majority of his career. He served as the Deputy Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division, Assistant Commanding General of JSOC, CG of 1st Special Forces Command and Commanding General of the US Army Special Operations Command. His operational assignments, totaling six years of deployed time, include the first Gulf War; comprehensive Africa experience to include noncombatant evacuation operations in Sierra Leone and the Congo; multiple peacekeeping operations in Kosovo; and numerous deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Philippines and Jordan, all during eras of war, turmoil or crisis.

"Lieutenant General Beaudette brings great experience and insight to the Sigma Defense Board of Advisors," said Sigma Defense CEO Matt Jones. "His understanding of technology, tactical communications and the requirements of today's warfighter will help us develop and deploy next generation technology to help ensure mission success. The men and women he commanded during his career are who we serve, and we are extremely fortunate to have him join our team."

On the Board of Advisors, Lieutenant General Beaudette joins a team of exceptional industry veterans. including Scott Ritchie and Thor James, co-founders of Sigma Defense, and John Lyons, CEO of SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense company.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems LLC