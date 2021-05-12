Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz to Keynote and Moderate Panel Discussion for Connecticut Family Caregivers

HARTFORD, Conn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be the featured speaker and moderator of a virtual panel discussion entitled, "Navigating the Role of Family Caregivers After a Pandemic: Resources and Supports Available to Connecticut Families."

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the significant burdens shouldered by more than 53 million Americans who care for family members with serious medical conditions at home. While the number of family caregivers across the country was increasing prior to the onset of COVID-19, their ranks accelerated rapidly over the past year.

Connecticut has been rallying around its family caregivers throughout this difficult time by providing needed services and supports. In 2020, the state of Connecticut was awarded the Pacesetter Prize from the Scan Foundation in recognition of its continuous efforts to increase the access and affordability of programs for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and family caregivers.

Joining the Lieutenant Governor as panel speakers are Ross Davis, State Director of Caregiver Homes of Connecticut; Anna Doroghazi, State Director of Advocacy and Outreach for AARP; Professor Julie Robison, PhD, from the University of Connecticut's Center on Aging; and Melissa Lang, President and CEO of the Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut. The one-hour virtual event will take place on Wednesday, May 12th, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and will also feature Linda Hodgson, who will share her experience caring for her mother and the resources she accessed to do so.

"We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the state of Connecticut and our esteemed panelists on this presentation. We hope that, together, we can answer caregivers' questions about available resources across the state so that they know they are not alone," said Ross Davis of Caregiver Homes. "We are grateful to Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz for bringing attention to this important issue."

Registration is open to the public and available at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1VDUM1ofSrm_6gD5rbJPLQ?utm_content=166048818&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin&hss_channel=lcp-147669

