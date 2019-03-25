LIFARS Welcomes New Managing Director Of Digital Forensics And Incident Response

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFARS is proud to announce and welcome Jon Fisher as the new Managing Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response. Jon brings over 15 years of military and government service experience to the team. Prior to joining LIFARS, Jon served as a Supervisory Special Agent in the FBI Cyber Division, where he worked on a variety of criminal and national security cyber investigations. Most recently, Jon served in the role of FBI Cyber Division liaison to the National Security Agency. Jon's extensive background includes positions with the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington DC, and three branches of the US military. Jon earned degrees from George Washington University and Johns Hopkins University.

Jonathan Fisher will report to Ondrej Krehel, CEO of LIFARS: "We're excited to have Jon join our team as we continue to add resources to provide the highest level of service to our clients. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading firm in our industry. I am confident that Jon will play a key role in offering high quality solutions to our clients."

About LIFARS LLC

LIFARS is the global leader in Incident Response, Digital Forensics, Ransomware mitigation and Cyber Resiliency Services. Cyber experience spans decades working on high profile events often in coordination with Law Enforcement Agencies around the world. Best in class methodology derives directly and indirectly from experience working with and for US Intelligence Agencies, US Secret Service, FBI, DHS as well as Interpol, Europol and NATO.

Media contact:

Judi Polanco

Director of Professional Affairs

LIFARS

929-283-8937

judi.polanco@lifars.com

SOURCE LIFARS LLC

Related Links

http://www.lifars.com

