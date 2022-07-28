Life annuity insurance market in Singapore, Increasing demand for insurance policies to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with Allianz Group and AXA Group - Technavio

This report extensively covers the life annuity insurance market in Singapore segmentation by

Distribution channel (online and offline) and

Type (life (risk premium),

Life (coinsurance, accident and health, disability income, and others)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Life Annuity Insurance Market in Singapore Analysis Report by Distribution channel and Type, Life, and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request Sample Report.

Major Life Annuity Insurance in Singapore Companies:

Allianz Group

AXA Group

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China Life Insurance ( Singapore ) Pte. Ltd

) Pte. Ltd China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd.

Generali Group

HSBC Holdings Plc

Legal and General Group PLC

Munich Reinsurance Co.

Prudential Financial Inc.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy sample report

Key Market Driver

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the Singapore life annuity insurance industry is the rising demand for insurance coverage. Insurance brokerage firms have been under pressure to develop effective sales methods, actuarial models, and pricing strategies as a result of a change in consumer demographics.

The demand for insurance products has expanded as a result of the supply of security services and individualized financial services to customers. In Singapore, the market for life annuity insurance is thus anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing demand for insurance products during the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation

Singapore's online segment will significantly increase its market share for life annuity insurance. The market's expansion will be aided by the online sector. But the offline sector will also fuel market expansion. Sales channels in the offline distribution network include insurance companies and salespeople. Sales agents for an insurance provider receive commissions for each policy they sell. They are able to establish trust with people, insurance companies, and their policies with ease. During the projection period, these factors will fuel market expansion. Download Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Cardless ATM Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cardless ATM market share is expected to increase to USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%.

Swimming Pool Market by Revenue Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The swimming pool market share is expected to increase to USD 4.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67%.

Life Annuity Insurance Market Scope in Singapore Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 570.00 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.63 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allianz Group, AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd., Generali Group, HSBC Holdings Plc, Legal and General Group PLC, Munich Reinsurance Co., and Prudential Financial Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Specialized Consumer Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 20: Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Life (Risk Premium)

Life (Coinsurance)

Accident and health

Disability income

Others

Exhibit 27: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 28: Comparison by Type

6.3 Life (Risk Premium) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Life (Risk Premium) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Life (Risk Premium) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Life (Coinsurance) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Life (Coinsurance) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Life (Coinsurance) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Accident and health - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Accident and health - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Accident and health - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Disability income - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Disability income - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Disability income - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for insurance policies

8.1.2 Increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverages

8.1.3 Growing hospital insurance programs

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Vulnerability toward cybercrime

8.2.2 Low profitability for Insurers due to low interest rates

8.2.3 Insurance subject to government regulations

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Insurance companies are going micro

8.3.2 Integration of IT and analytic solutions

8.3.3 Emergence of digital marketing platform

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allianz Group

Exhibit 47: Allianz Group - Overview

Exhibit 48: Allianz Group - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Allianz Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Allianz Group - Segment focus

10.4 AXA Group

Exhibit 51: AXA Group - Overview

Exhibit 52: AXA Group - Business segments

Exhibit 53: AXA Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: AXA Group - Segment focus

10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 55: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd

Exhibit 59: China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 60: China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 61: China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Generali Group

Exhibit 66: Generali Group - Overview

Exhibit 67: Generali Group - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Generali Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Generali Group - Segment focus

10.9 HSBC Holdings Plc

Exhibit 70: HSBC Holdings Plc - Overview

Exhibit 71: HSBC Holdings Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 72: HSBC Holdings Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: HSBC Holdings Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Legal and General Group PLC

Exhibit 74: Legal and General Group PLC - Overview

Exhibit 75: Legal and General Group PLC - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Legal and General Group PLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Legal and General Group PLC - Segment focus

10.11 Munich Reinsurance Co.

Exhibit 78: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Prudential Financial Inc.

Exhibit 82: Prudential Financial Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Prudential Financial Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Prudential Financial Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Prudential Financial Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio