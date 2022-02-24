Life Annuity Insurance Market Size in Singapore to Grow by USD 570.00 Mn| Increasing demand for insurance policies to boost market growth in Singapore| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Allianz Group, AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd., Generali Group, HSBC Holdings Plc, Legal and General Group PLC, Munich Reinsurance Co., Prudential Financial Inc. among others are some of the key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on the quality of the target market infrastructure, political stability, and managing operating costs. Several companies are increasingly adopting automated portfolio monitoring, which keeps them updated about the credit flow of their client segment and allows them to take appropriate steps with immediate effect. This helps insurance companies minimize their risks and increase revenues and profits.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online:



The online segment will contribute to the market's expansion. The offline segment, on the other hand, will contribute to market expansion. Sales modes such as sales persons and insurance agencies are part of the offline distribution channel. Salespeople work for an insurance firm and are paid a commission on every policy they sell. They have a simple way of connecting with individuals and establishing trust in their products and insurance companies.



Offline

Latest Trends, Driving the Life Annuity Insurance Market in Singapore

Market Driver:

Increasing demand for insurance policies:

Customers in Singapore's life annuity insurance market must make a major financial decision when purchasing an insurance policy such as life annuity insurance. A shift in consumer demographics has put pressure on insurance brokerage firms to develop actuarial models, sales techniques, and pricing policies that are cost-effective. Customers' demand for insurance products has risen as a result of the supply of security and tailored financial services. As a result, the increasing demand for insurance policies in Singapore is likely to promote the growth of the life annuity insurance market throughout the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Insurance companies going micro:

Microinsurance is a type of insurance that protects low-income families or people with little funds. Death, injury, fire, illness, earthquakes, and other natural calamities are all covered under the insurance. This low-income insurance is one of the most effective risk-reduction measures available to a historically disadvantaged demographic. It caters to the needs of a wide group of people who were previously ignored by some insurance firms, and it is quickly gaining traction as an innovative and profitable product.

Life Annuity Insurance Market Scope in Singapore Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 570.00 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.63 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allianz Group, AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co. Ltd., Generali Group, HSBC Holdings Plc, Legal and General Group PLC, Munich Reinsurance Co., and Prudential Financial Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

