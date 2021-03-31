Life-Changing Advances In Animal Medicine To Be Presented At The 37th Annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX)

"VMX provides the forum for veterinary professionals to learn and stay abreast of the many advances in animal medicine that are helping animals live longer, better quality lives," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "With the NAVC's first virtual extension of VMX, veterinary professionals everywhere will now have the opportunity to learn from and engage with the world's most renowned experts in veterinary medicine. They can also explore our award-winning VMX Expo Hall, network with colleagues and enjoy great entertainment wherever they choose -- in person in Orlando or anywhere online."

CONFERENCE SESSION HIGHLIGHTS

From companion pets to farm animals and exotics, VMX 2021 will offer more than 600 hours of continuing education sessions and hands-on workshops at the live event in Orlando and more than 250 virtual and OnDemand sessions which will be available through September 3, 2021.

Long-term implications of COVID-19. More than a half dozen sessions will be presented on COVID-19 including:

"Separation Anxiety in a Post-COVID World"



"Update on SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Dogs and Cats"



"Change it Real: How Coronavirus Forced Telemedicine Into the Veterinary World"



"One Health and the COVID-19 Pandemic"

Obesity and Inappetence (loss of appetite). Widespread, multifactorial and difficult to treat, these symptoms can easily become a disease in and of themselves. Sessions will cover: early intervention to control obesity, a case-based review addressing anorexia and the use of appetite stimulants, and the management of chronic inappetence in dogs.

Oncology, Aging; and Cardiology sessions. These are some of the most sought-after sessions among attending veterinarians. Lectures cover: new surgical options to treat bone cancer in dogs; developing a rehabilitation plan for the aging dog; how to assess the senior cat; diagnosis and treatment of congestive heart failure in dogs and cats; complications in dogs with mitral valve disease; nursing the pacemaker patient; and an update on cardiac biomarkers.

These are some of the most sought-after sessions among attending veterinarians. Lectures cover: new surgical options to treat bone cancer in dogs; developing a rehabilitation plan for the aging dog; how to assess the senior cat; diagnosis and treatment of congestive heart failure in dogs and cats; complications in dogs with mitral valve disease; nursing the pacemaker patient; and an update on cardiac biomarkers. Other notable sessions will cover: Managing the ever-changing anesthetic and analgesic drug shortages just as is seen in human medicine; comprehensive emergency and critical care procedures; tackling extreme behavior challenges; acupuncture and medical CBD to manage pain; feline infectious diseases; chronic kidney failure; advances and innovations in canine-sports medicine; understanding how a horse thinks and factors that affect handling; common anesthesia mistakes and myths; and ultrasonographic exams in reptiles.

VMX EXPO HALL AND NEW PRODUCT GALLERY

Veterinary professionals around the world can learn about and engage with the industry's latest products and innovation at the NAVC's award-winning Expo Hall, and explore the New Product Gallery, live inside the Orange County Convention Center and virtually in the VMX Virtual Expo Hall . Using advanced simulation technology, the interactive and engaging experience of the live Expo Hall is brought to life virtually for visitors to enjoy an immersive, "just like being there" 3D experienced.

ENTERTAINMENT AND KEYNOTE

Veterinary professionals attending the live and virtual events will hear from some of the industry's most influential and compelling speakers including Temple Grandin. Grandin, one of Time Magazine's "most influential people in the world" and subject of an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning film, will deliver the keynote for the Farm Animal program on "Ethical Perspectives on Euthanasia." Entertainment is headlined by award-winning performer James Corden who is the virtual host of the VMX Opening Ceremony Saturday evening, June 5th.

SAFETY

The NAVC has added many new health and safety guidelines for VMX 2021 that adhere to strict health protocols. This includes mask requirements at all times while inside the OCCC; pre-mailed registration materials; onsite Emergency Medical Technicians; temperature screening; social distancing; cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting; and onsite health reminders. The NAVC will also utilize larger conference rooms for education sessions. The Expo Hall aisles have been widened and specific one-way traffic flow and various social distancing measures will be in place. Carpets will be removed from the Expo Hall.

Credentialed media may attend VMX for free, live in Orlando or virtually. For more information on how to register, contact [email protected]. Leading up to and during VMX, members of the media can visit the NAVC's Virtual Press Center to find daily course highlights, schedule interviews with a veterinary expert and find other useful conference-related resources.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events visit: https://navc.com/calendar/ .

