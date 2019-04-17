Life Changing Jackpot Pays Lucky Player At Table Mountain Casino

Rob Goslin, Table Mountain Casino President and General Manager, was thrilled that the Massive Cash Jackpot had hit again and he sent his best wishes to Sovann when he learned of her big win. He said, "What a winning way to celebrate Sovann's birthday. Our players tell us over and over how much they love the Massive Cash Jackpot. We are always so happy when this random jackpot hits. We wish Sovann a happy and memorable birthday from all of her friends here at Table Mountain Casino."

The Massive Cash Jackpot is a Player's Club favorite that pays out anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 and is found only on the slot machines at Central California's Table Mountain Casino. When the Massive Cash Jackpot is awarded, the meter immediately resets to $50,000 and continues to climb back up to $150,000 or until the next Massive Cash Jackpot hits. Players Club Members can win anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 in cash, simply by playing with their Club Card inserted in their machine. No winning combination on the machine is necessary to win--this jackpot just hits and hits big at any time. No one knows when or where this huge jackpot will strike!

The Massive Cash Jackpot is only one of the many extraordinary rewards that come with being a member of the Player's Club at Table Mountain. Joining The Club is fast, easy and free. To learn more about table games, BINGO, dining specials and casino promotions, such as the Escalator to Riches Giveaway happening now through April 26, the T-Shirt Giveaway on Mondays in April or Play, Spin and Win Tuesdays, simply stop by the Players Club Booth or visit www.tmcasino.com.

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively supports many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community.

