Life Fitness Expands COVID-19 Initiatives by Giving Back

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, announced today a new initiative to produce non-medical, reusable face coverings in its global manufacturing plants. The Life Fitness branded face coverings are available to purchase in packs of 25 on the company's website. For every pack of 25 sold through June 18, 2020, Life Fitness will donate $1.00 per face covering to No Kid Hungry in the United States to help provide children with meals they need during school closures.

Life Fitness face coverings come at a critical time, as conversations on how to safely reopen businesses become more prominent, particularly as they relate to facilities like gyms. As fitness facility owners consider best practices for reopening, many are looking to provide face coverings to their staff and exercisers to ensure proper safety measures and align with local directives.

"Our mission to inspire healthier lives extends far beyond physical fitness. We are proud to offer reusable face coverings to support the health of our customers and, more importantly, to give back to our communities," said Chris Clawson, CEO of Life Fitness. "Today, inspiring healthier lives also means helping to supply meals to children and families. The important work that No Kid Hungry is doing to end childhood hunger has inspired us, and we hope they can likewise inspire others to join us by giving back to those who need it most."

With nearly all schools closed nationwide, millions of children are losing the meals they depend on every day. As part of its relief efforts, No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in America, is providing emergency grants to schools, food banks and community groups to help children in need.

This initiative comes on the heels of Life Fitness' previous COVID-19 response. On March 30, two Life Fitness employees in Owatonna, Minnesota volunteered to sew face coverings out of the plant's upholstery department to donate to local healthcare workers. This initiative expanded to additional Life Fitness plants in the U.S. (Ramsey, Minnesota and Falmouth, Kentucky), and internationally in Kiskőrös, Hungary. Collectively, Life Fitness has produced over 10,000 face coverings for healthcare workers, communities, and its employees and plans to manufacture tens of thousands more across its global manufacturing footprint.

The reusable face coverings will be produced in Life Fitness plants in Minnesota, Kentucky and Hungary. Life Fitness face coverings are non-medical grade and are not approved for use in medical settings by the FDA or other regulatory agencies.

